Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

