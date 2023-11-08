Banco Bradesco (BBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.