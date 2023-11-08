Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
BBDO stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
