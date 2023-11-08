Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBDO stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

