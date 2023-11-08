Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,291,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,125 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of America worth $524,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 3,413,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,138,375. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

