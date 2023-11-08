Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

