Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires Shares of 19,619 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

