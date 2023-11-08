Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 24,709 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $72,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

