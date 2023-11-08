Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.74.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

