Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys New Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PDD by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

PDD Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

