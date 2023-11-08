Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.