Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $12.06 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.