Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $65.72 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $65,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.3% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

