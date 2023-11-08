Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.