Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,578. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $571.27 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.