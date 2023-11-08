Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 198.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,142 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

