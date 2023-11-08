Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 123,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $335.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,576 shares of company stock worth $5,095,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

