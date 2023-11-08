Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.04. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

