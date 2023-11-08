Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $6.74 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,214,000,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.60. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Get Our Latest Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.