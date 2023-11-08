Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,197,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 130,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 210,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

