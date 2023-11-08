Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.