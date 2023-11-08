Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 17,134 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,296,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,448 shares of company stock worth $9,538,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

