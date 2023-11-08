Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 63,520 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,146,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,146,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,046,169. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $212.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.