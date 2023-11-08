Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases Shares of 13,824 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

EQIX stock opened at $758.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $742.21 and a 200 day moving average of $753.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.91 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,153 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

