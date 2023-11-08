Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.