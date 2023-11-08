Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $897.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $821.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.03 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

