Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 115,653 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,653 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

