Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
Barloworld Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.
Barloworld Company Profile
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
