Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Barloworld Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Barloworld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.