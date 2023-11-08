Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 13,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.68) to GBX 464 ($5.73) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.73) to GBX 495 ($6.11) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.81) to GBX 495 ($6.11) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.31) to GBX 493 ($6.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.40.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.7 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

