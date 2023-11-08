Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.37) to GBX 887 ($10.95) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 780 ($9.63) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.18) to GBX 775 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.13) to GBX 760 ($9.38) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BZLYF
Beazley Stock Performance
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beazley
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.