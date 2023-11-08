Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.37) to GBX 887 ($10.95) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 780 ($9.63) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.18) to GBX 850 ($10.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.18) to GBX 775 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.13) to GBX 760 ($9.38) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

