Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 267,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3,594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
