Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.08%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.