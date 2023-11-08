Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares worth $550,649. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

