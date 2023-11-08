Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $229.10

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $229.10 and last traded at $238.93, with a volume of 301206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.85 and a 200 day moving average of $277.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

