Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-15.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.29. The company had a trading volume of 417,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen has a 52-week low of $229.10 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.85 and a 200 day moving average of $277.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.21.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $1,424,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $3,158,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

