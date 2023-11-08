BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 345.58% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

BIOL stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. StockNews.com raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

