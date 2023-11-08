Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.85

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 80503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.86.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$631.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.47.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.3805419 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.