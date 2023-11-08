Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.96

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 71131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIRK. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

