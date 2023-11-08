BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,091. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.