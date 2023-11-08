Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Blackbaud comprises approximately 0.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Blackbaud worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $57,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 10,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,581.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,865 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

