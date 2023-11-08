BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMU. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Get BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INMU stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

About BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.