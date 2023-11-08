BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 57,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 61,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

