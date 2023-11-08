BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.87

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 880002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 447.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.