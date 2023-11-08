BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.87

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEARGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 880002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 447.0% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

