Blend Labs’ (BLND) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.56.

Blend Labs Price Performance

NYSE:BLND opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.33.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.54% and a negative net margin of 183.40%. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 774,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

