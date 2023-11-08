Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blend Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 774,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 70,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,072. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $337.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.54% and a negative net margin of 183.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.