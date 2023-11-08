Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after buying an additional 256,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

