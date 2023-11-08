Blue Apron (APRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.23 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 378.95%.
Blue Apron Trading Up 0.1 %
Blue Apron stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.20.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
