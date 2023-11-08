bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

BLUE opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

