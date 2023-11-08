B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.19. 21,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 17,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 645 ($7.96) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

