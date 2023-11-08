BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 0.8%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.75 and last traded at $163.29. 1,761,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,415,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.05.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.