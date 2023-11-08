Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$67.28 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$47.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.00.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

